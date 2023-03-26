Record show wraps up final day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds of vinyl and music enthusiasts are leaving this weekend happy with the end of a Marquette County record show.

Jeff and Jon’s Vinyl Record Show held its final day of a four-day event at the Ore Dock Brewing Co.

The show had everything from vinyl, CDs, and cassette tapes to t-shirts and stickers. Organizers say the first show of the season couldn’t have happened without all who showed up.

“The reason that we can keep doing the shows is that people keep showing up,” Jeff and Jon’s Vinyl Record Show Organizer Jon Teichman said. “People keep coming out, letting us know what they are looking for but then also bringing their friends and family and spreading the word. This really happens organically.”

Jeff and Jon’s collection will once again make an appearance at BayCon in Escanaba on April 22.

