The Pine Mountain Ski & Golf Resort’s Annul Slush Sup was a success

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Several people in Iron Mountain dressed in summer clothes despite it being 30 degrees outside.

On Saturday, 35 people took part in the Pine Mountain Ski & Golf Resort’s annual Slush Cup. Ski Director Brock Verdegan said participants needed to ski or snowboard down a hill and across a man-made slush pond.

“With the Slush Cup, we actually, at the base of our hill here behind me built a pond,” said Verdegan. “We dug out the hill and then put in our tarps and then we filled it with water.”

Verdegan said if contestants fell into the water they were out. But if they made it to the other side they moved on to the next round. He also said as more people got eliminated, the competition got harder.

“We move a little bit lower down the hill, so you get less momentum so it’s a little bit tougher to actually get across the pound,” said Verdegan. “Then we get to the point where we are down to a couple of contestants, and someone takes home the cake and gets a free season pass for next year.”

Verdegan said the staff made sure once contestants fell in the water they were taken directly inside and given a towel while they changed clothes. The only difference this year compared to years prior was the weather. All of the rain and warm days in February caused a slower start to the season.

“It took a while for us to actually make all of the snow and get some natural snow to actually get the whole hill open,” said Verdegan. “Now we have pretty good coverage out there and were 100% open.”

All staff and the community said this was a great way to end another great ski season.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.