Iron Mountain Skating Club performed their “Our Stars on Ice: Legends and Divas

On Saturday the Iron Mountain Skating Club had 67 Ice skaters of all levels perform.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the Iron Mountain Skating Club had 67 Ice skaters of all levels perform.

The skaters’ ages varied from three to 18 and organizers said there were so many spectators that some people had to stand. Admission was $10 for adults and $5 for students and children five in under were free. The Iron Mountain skating Club Board Vice President Bonnie Greenleaf said she wants more young kids to get involved in ice skating.

“Through the season we have probably had 80 to 90 skaters participate, not everyone chooses the show but it’s another activity,” said Greenleaf. “It’s a winter activity and it’s just another avenue for kids to do something. They often say a kid on ice is never in hot water.”

to sign up your child for ice skating lessons click here or you can email imskatingclub@gmail.com.

