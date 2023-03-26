Breaks of sun, spotty snow before winter flakes pick up midweek

Clipper systems bring more widespread snow to the U.P. Tuesday through Wednesday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Updated: 44 minutes ago
View NWS alerts HERE.

A winter system spreads moderate to heavy snow over the eastern half of Upper Michigan through late Saturday. Following its passage overnight, scattered lake effect snow develops over the U.P. Sunday - with some sunny breaks too.

Early next week, a series of clipper systems bring snow chances to the region Monday and Wednesday. A warm airmass moves in Thursday, but is followed by a Central Plains system that threatens to bring moderate to heavy mixed rain and snow into the end of the work week. Snow diminishes into the weekend with a cooldown following.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with few flurries, patchy frost and freezing fog through Monday morning

>Lows: 0s/20 (colder inland, less cold nearshore)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty afternoon snow showers, then more widespread snow late

>Highs: 30s/40

-Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers early

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; mild but windy

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; cooler

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 30

