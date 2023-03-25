West End Parent Partnership hosts family Easter celebration

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Parent Partnership (WEPP) hosted a family Easter celebration at the Ely Township Hall in Ishpeming. There were games, an egg hunt and even prize giveaways. Even the Easter bunny showed up to take photos with the little ones.

The WEPP vice president says they have been working on bringing some much-needed activities to the west end of the county.

“We just wanted to do some things here on the west end of the county that seems to be lacking,” said Shelly Whitaker, West End Parent Partnership vice president. “Personally, at Christmas time we had a mom tell us that they missed the Santa Claus every time at the mall because they couldn’t get to Marquette during those times, and she was in tears because it was her little boys first time getting to meet Santa Claus.”

The WEPP meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Ely Township Hall every fourth Monday of the month. The meetings are open to the public.

