‘These are just awesome experiences’: NMU hosts College for Kids Junior

5th and 6th graders also visited NMU's Aquatics Lab.
5th and 6th graders also visited NMU's Aquatics Lab.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Seaborg Center was transformed into a K through 6th grade school Saturday for College for Kids Junior. These classes are planned and ran by education majors at Northern Michigan University, focusing on areas of STEM.

Seniors Abby Osburn and Sydney Wickstrom said this event provides hands-on experience for a classroom setting.

“I learned right out the gate, classroom management, especially with some of the younger kids, even just trying to hold their attention, can be difficult too,” Wickstrom said. “Just because they’re little kids, they want to get up, they want to move.”

“I think these are just awesome experiences that Northern provides with us education students,” Osburn said. “It’s so much fun, and really prepares us for going into student teaching, going into our own classroom, we gain so much knowledge.”

Eighty students participated in College for Kids Junior, from kindergarteners learning about plants and animals, to 5th and 6th graders taking a nature walk around NMU’s campus.

“On the nature walk we did: ‘What do I feel? What do I hear? What do I see?’” said 5th grader Bodey Buschong. “It was pretty cool.”

Program Coordinator for the Seaborg Center Renee Jewett said these benefits both NMU and elementary students.

“I always remind myself this is the best experience for the NMU students to get that hands-on feel, to learn how to think on your feet and just to get that student contact experience so they can really feel what it’s like to be a teacher,” Jewett said. “Also, twofold, we are here to support our community and the need for students to be excited about STEM.”

The event went from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jewett also said there will be a second College for Kids Junior next month, and another this summer. Next month’s College for Kids Junior is already booked, but registration for the waitlist is available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

