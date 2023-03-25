Snowy disruption to linger Sunday with some sunny breaks
System snow to diminish, with scattered lake effect snow and sunny breaks to follow Sunday.
A winter system spreads moderate to heavy snow over the eastern half of Upper Michigan through late Saturday. Following its passage overnight, scattered lake effect snow develops over the U.P. Sunday - with some sunny breaks too.
Early next week, a series of clipper systems bring snow chances to the region Monday and Wednesday. A warm airmass moves in Thursday, but is followed by a Central Plains system that threatens to bring moderate to heavy mixed rain and snow into the end of the work week. Snow diminishes into the weekend with a cooldown following.
Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy frost and freezing fog through Saturday morning
>Lows: 10/20s (colder inland, less cold nearshore)
Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; northwest breezes 10-20 mph
>Highs: 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with evening snow showers
>Highs: 30s/40
-Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers early
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery
>Highs: 30
Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild
>Highs: 40
Friday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; mild but windy
>Highs: 40
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; cooler
>Highs: 30s
