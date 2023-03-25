Snowy disruption to linger Sunday with some sunny breaks

System snow to diminish, with scattered lake effect snow and sunny breaks to follow Sunday.
As system snow dwindles east, scattered lake effect snow and sunny breaks follow Sunday.
As system snow dwindles east, scattered lake effect snow and sunny breaks follow Sunday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

View NWS alerts HERE.

A winter system spreads moderate to heavy snow over the eastern half of Upper Michigan through late Saturday. Following its passage overnight, scattered lake effect snow develops over the U.P. Sunday - with some sunny breaks too.

Early next week, a series of clipper systems bring snow chances to the region Monday and Wednesday. A warm airmass moves in Thursday, but is followed by a Central Plains system that threatens to bring moderate to heavy mixed rain and snow into the end of the work week. Snow diminishes into the weekend with a cooldown following.

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy frost and freezing fog through Saturday morning

>Lows: 10/20s (colder inland, less cold nearshore)

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; northwest breezes 10-20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with evening snow showers

>Highs: 30s/40

-Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers early

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; mild but windy

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; cooler

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Munising boys basketball team with their state championship trophy, March 25, 2023.
UP Power! Munising boys basketball team wins first state title
Conservation Officers find missing teenager by following footprints into frozen swamp in West Branch Township
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Health experts to conduct hazard study of Billerud Mill workers amid growing numbers of lung infections
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Michigan 1st state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law
Munising’s Trevor Nolan (5) protects the ball while Cardinal Mooney’s Dominic Cattivera defends.
Munising boys advance to first MHSAA Final

Latest News

Sunny encore west while snow returns towards the Eastern U.P. Saturday
A Central Plains-based system brings potentially heavy snow to the east end of the U.P. Saturday.
Sunny encore west, but snow returns towards the Eastern U.P. Saturday
sunny
Gorgeous spring day then clouds return with snow for some this weekend
sunny
A gorgeous spring day is on tap