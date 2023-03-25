Queen City Seed Library hosts 9th annual Seed Swap

A seed swap is a meetup for gardeners and seed savers alike to share their knowledge and seeds in preparation of growing season.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gardeners met up at Peter White Public Library for the 9th annual Seed Swap, hosted by Queen City Seed Library.

A seed swap is a meetup for gardeners and seed savers alike to share their knowledge and seeds in preparation of growing season. Experienced gardeners shared their knowledge with anyone who needed it.

A Seed Library volunteer says seed swaps are a great place to learn more about growing your garden.

“It’s like a place for ideas to get cross-pollinated,” said Abbey Palmer, Queen City Seed Library volunteer. “It’s a place for people who have been gardening for many years to talk to people that are getting started for the first time. I think our big hope is that people leave the seed swap feeling like they learned something and got something that makes them excited about getting out in their garden in the spring.”

Queen City Seed Library is on the main floor of the Peter White Public Library.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

