UP Power! Munising boys basketball team wins first state title

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Mustangs boys basketball team made history Saturday morning at the Breslin Center by winning the program’s first state championship.

In the Division 4 boys basketball state final game, Munising defeated Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian with a final score of 39-37.

The game was televised on Bally Sports Detroit. It started at 10:00 a.m. eastern time. Click here for the box score. Munising had an 18-15 lead at halftime and was up 27-25 after three quarters.

Kane Nebel was the Mustangs’ leading scorer with 14 points.

Coach Terry Kienitz’s team finishes the season with a 27-1 record. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian won the state title last year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.