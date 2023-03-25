UP Power! Munising boys basketball team wins first state title
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Mustangs boys basketball team made history Saturday morning at the Breslin Center by winning the program’s first state championship.
In the Division 4 boys basketball state final game, Munising defeated Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian with a final score of 39-37.
The game was televised on Bally Sports Detroit. It started at 10:00 a.m. eastern time. Click here for the box score. Munising had an 18-15 lead at halftime and was up 27-25 after three quarters.
Kane Nebel was the Mustangs’ leading scorer with 14 points.
Coach Terry Kienitz’s team finishes the season with a 27-1 record. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian won the state title last year.
