UP Power! Munising boys basketball team wins first state title

The Munising boys basketball team with their state championship trophy, March 25, 2023.
The Munising boys basketball team with their state championship trophy, March 25, 2023.(Munising Public Schools)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Mustangs boys basketball team made history Saturday morning at the Breslin Center by winning the program’s first state championship.

In the Division 4 boys basketball state final game, Munising defeated Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian with a final score of 39-37.

The game was televised on Bally Sports Detroit. It started at 10:00 a.m. eastern time. Click here for the box score. Munising had an 18-15 lead at halftime and was up 27-25 after three quarters.

Kane Nebel was the Mustangs’ leading scorer with 14 points.

Coach Terry Kienitz’s team finishes the season with a 27-1 record. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian won the state title last year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

