MTU Husky fans gather at John J. MacInnes Student Ice Arena for NCAA Division I tournament game watch party

By Colin Jackson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Husky fans gathered for a watch party Friday evening for the NCAA Division I Tournament in Grand Rapids.

The game pitted Michigan Tech University (MTU) vs Pennsylvania State University.

The party was at the John J. MacInnes Student Ice Arena starting at 4:30 p.m.

Fans were encouraged to bring a non-perishable good as an admission fee for a canned food drive.

The first 100 attendees were greeted with a delicious surprise.

“The first hundred fans got a free husky meal,” said MTU Events Operations Manager Anthony Harris. “Which included a pop, popcorn and a hotdog.”

Several activities were also available, including cornhole boards and a can jam setup.

“It allows fans during intermissions to keep themselves busy,” continued Harris. “They have a chance to play for a t-shirt, and the winning team will win one, so it’s just something fun to add. And we’ve done a great job collaborating with the MUB (Memorial Union Board). We’ve got some students that have helped out with that.”

Organizers said the party gives fans a chance to watch if they normally can’t.

“It allows fans to come who don’t have access to ESPN+ to come and enjoy the game and support the Huskies,” added Harris.

The Huskies lost to Penn State 8-0.

