Fat ‘n Skinny Derby returns to the Forestville Trailhead

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fat ‘n Skinny Derby is a two-person relay that combines cross country skiing and fat tire biking to celebrate the end of the winter season.

Each team had one fat tire biker and one cross country skier. Each participant did three laps of a 3.4 km course, switching off after each individual lap. This race was created to combine the two major winter sports of Marquette.

A race organizer says that there aren’t very many events that bring fat tire biking and cross-country skiing together.

“I think we’re really fortunate that we have a lot of people in the area and beyond that have recognized the amazing trail system that we have,” said Greg Nelson, Fat ‘n Skinny Derby race organizer. “It’s just to come together and to take advantage of this incredible trail effort that the Noquemanon trail network has put together.”

There were rewards for best overall for each team variation, as well as for best costume.

