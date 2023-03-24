UP Regional Blood Center holds blood drive at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center was collecting blood at N.M.U today.

The U.P Regional Blood Center provides blood for 13 hospitals in the U.P. This blood is used to treat people with illnesses as well as those in emergencies, and it all comes from donors.

“Without our donors we cannot save lives,” said UP Regional Blood Center Collections Coordinator Hollie Wallace. “There are people in the UP every single day depending on this blood, and if we don’t have people coming through the door than we’re not able to ship out as much blood as these hospitals are ordering.”

The Blood Center will be having more blood drives in the coming weeks. Click here to find a blood drive near you, or to schedule an appointment to donate blood.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.