TV6′s Andrew LaCombe reads to Father Marquette Catholic Academy kindergarten students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Father Marquette Catholic Academy celebrated reading month by having an extra special guest in to read Thursday to kindergarteners. That guest was TV6′s Andrew LaCombe.

March is Reading Month is a national practice to get children excited to read and to encourage them to do so outside of school. The school even pied two eighth graders and their custodian as a reward for reading.

FMCA’s pre-K teacher says they had different incentives planned for the month to show the kids how fun reading can be.

“Raffles, weekly raffles. We had fun days like dress like a book character day,” said Anne Lund, Father Marquette Catholic Academy pre-K teacher. “We did flashlight reading where we turned all the lights off in the school and everybody read by flashlight. We had a book swap where we traded books with each other.”

Members of the March is Reading Month Committee at Father Marquette says they worked hard to encourage reading for the students.

