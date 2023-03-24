TV6′s Andrew LaCombe reads to Father Marquette Catholic Academy kindergarten students

Father Marquette Catholic Academy celebrated reading month with a circus theme.
March reading month is a national practice to get children excited to read and to encourage them to read outside of school.
March reading month is a national practice to get children excited to read and to encourage them to read outside of school.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Father Marquette Catholic Academy celebrated reading month by having an extra special guest in to read Thursday to kindergarteners. That guest was TV6′s Andrew LaCombe.

March is Reading Month is a national practice to get children excited to read and to encourage them to do so outside of school. The school even pied two eighth graders and their custodian as a reward for reading.

FMCA’s pre-K teacher says they had different incentives planned for the month to show the kids how fun reading can be.

“Raffles, weekly raffles. We had fun days like dress like a book character day,” said Anne Lund, Father Marquette Catholic Academy pre-K teacher. “We did flashlight reading where we turned all the lights off in the school and everybody read by flashlight. We had a book swap where we traded books with each other.”

Members of the March is Reading Month Committee at Father Marquette says they worked hard to encourage reading for the students.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

