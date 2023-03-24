Sunny encore west, but snow returns towards the Eastern U.P. Saturday

View NWS alerts HERE.

High pressure lingers over Upper Michigan Friday night, continuing to usher in drier, milder air. Into the weekend however, the spring sunshine is disrupted by the return of snow -- to brush by the central and eastern counties (more sun west) from a passing Central Plains-based system Saturday before exiting early Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy frost and freezing fog through Saturday morning

>Lows: 10/20s (colder inland, less cold nearshore)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with wet snow central and east; light west, moderate to heavy into the east end; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers, with gradual sunshine in the afternoon; seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Monday-Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s/40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow

>Highs: 40

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.