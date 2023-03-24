Revisions introduces Plant of the Month Club

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette business is testing out a new subscription service next month.

Revisions in downtown Marquette is starting a Plant of the Month Club. For $25, subscribers will get a 4-inch plant and a small item from the store.

Owner of Revisions Holly DeGroot said this is a fun way for plant owners to grow their collection.

“We have seen other shops do subscription services for different things, obviously we’re known for our plants here,” DeGroot said. “So, I think a Plant of the Month Club is a fun way to get a monthly subscription and have something to look forward to every month, and then add to your plant collection.”

The subscription will be available online starting in April.

You can learn more about the Plant of the Month Club at Revisions Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.