Range Bank to host hidden talent show fundraiser

This fundraiser is for the local affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Range Bank is looking for a few more participants to take part in their hidden talent show fundraiser.

This fundraiser is for the local affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. It will include community members showing off their talents while dressed in costumes.

The Range Bank marketing coordinator says that the Imagination Library is a program that provides completely free books for children 0 to 5 years old.

“Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library organizes all the printing of the books getting them assembled and shipping them out,” said Hanna Westra, Range Bank marketing coordinator. “The local affiliates are the ones that are in charge of enrolling the kids along with fundraising for the books, so the local affiliates are the ones that actually pay for the books.”

If you’re interested in showing off your hidden talent or attending the fundraiser you can go to the Range Bank website to sign up or purchase your tickets. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Masonic Theater in Marquette.

