Priceless: Young girl reacts to catching her first big fish during father-daughter fishing trip

A young girl catches a big fish while on a father-daughter fishing trip. (Source: Matt Brewster via WVLT)
By Sam Luther and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee father and daughter shared a special moment while the two were recently out on a fishing trip.

Matt Brewster and his 9-year-old daughter, Ali, took a trip together to Florida to fish when Ali caught her first big fish all by herself.

The fishing dad shared a video of the priceless moment, showing Ali reeling in a 5-pound bass. Brewster can be seen cheering her on before they finally bring the fish onto their boat.

Ali could be heard yelling out in excitement regarding the catch as she celebrated with her dad.

“That I get to spend time with my dad,” Ali said, as she thought back to the best part of the experience.

The father-daughter duo said they planned to attend the Bassmaster Classic together over the weekend that is being held in Knoxville for the first time since 2019.

A young girl catches a big fish while on a father-daughter fishing trip ahead of the Bassmaster Classic. (Source: WVLT)

Brewster said the best part about the tournament and days on the water with Ali is the fact they get to spend valuable time together.

Anglers started hitting the water Friday morning to compete in the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man accused of killing former Lake Linden resident in Arizona headed to trial
Munising’s Trevor Nolan (5) protects the ball while Cardinal Mooney’s Dominic Cattivera defends.
Munising boys advance to first MHSAA Final
The new logo will be revealed in the next few months and the next steps will follow after.
Sawyer International Airport rebranding first step in new economic development
Michigan House passes safe gun storage proposal
Hancock High School (file)
Hancock School Board will reevaluate decision to dissolve co-op hockey team at April board meeting

Latest News

A view of the northern lights in Marquette.
National Weather Service says Thursday was best Northern lights show in 20 years
The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was...
Deputy shoots man holding grenade near high school, authorities say
Iron Mountain police car.
Search for Ian Goldi is still ongoing
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow insists Utah ski collision wasn’t her fault
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
17-year-old charged in kidnapping ending in Houston shooting