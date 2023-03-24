MSHS softball team fundraising for program with Spring Swing Invite

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Spring Swing Invite is taking over NMU’s Superior Dome March 24-26.

29 teams from across the Upper Peninsula and Northeast Wisconsin will play 40 games over three days.

The Marquette Senior High School team is hosting the event, and TV6′s Tia Trudgeon crashes practice ahead of the first game to check out preparations.

The Spring Swing is the only fundraiser of the year for the Marquette Senior High School softball team.

Coach Kyle Johnson says the funds will help the team update its equipment.

Admission into the Spring Swing Invite is $5 for Friday, $10 for Saturday and Sunday, $15 for a weekend pass, and kids 8 and under get in free.

The first game starts at 3:00 p.m.

Marquette Senior High School plays Friday at 6:00 p.m.

