MSHS softball team fundraising for program with Spring Swing Invite

The Spring Swing Invite kicks off March 24 at 3:00 p.m. at the Superior Dome
Two softball bats and a softball inside the MSHS auxiliary gym.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Spring Swing Invite is taking over NMU’s Superior Dome March 24-26.

29 teams from across the Upper Peninsula and Northeast Wisconsin will play 40 games over three days.

The Marquette Senior High School team is hosting the event, and TV6′s Tia Trudgeon crashes practice ahead of the first game to check out preparations.

The Spring Swing is the only fundraiser of the year for the Marquette Senior High School softball team.

Coach Kyle Johnson says the funds will help the team update its equipment.

The Spring Swing Invite is the only fundraiser for the Marquette Senior High School softball team.

Admission into the Spring Swing Invite is $5 for Friday, $10 for Saturday and Sunday, $15 for a weekend pass, and kids 8 and under get in free.

The first game starts at 3:00 p.m.

Marquette Senior High School plays Friday at 6:00 p.m.

