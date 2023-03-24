Mont Ripley to hold annual easter egg hunt with over 40 golden eggs containing special prizes

RIPLEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Ski season is coming to a close, and as part of its last weekend open, Mont Ripley is hosting its annual easter egg hunt Saturday morning.

“Every egg is a winner,” said Mont Ripley General Manager Nick Sirdennis. “Every egg has candy or a little toy in it or something like that. We hide them all over the hill. Throughout the day, we’ll hide more and we’ll replenish them, so if people haven’t found one yet, there’s a good chance they’ll find them later in the day.”

Egg hunters can search for roughly 1,500 eggs across the hill.

This includes a walk-up area for non-skiers and a search area for kids five and under in the hill’s Dail Learning Area. Hunters should also keep an eye out for 42 special golden eggs, which will win the finders extra prizes.

“The big grand prize is a mountain bike donated by the Hancock Bike Shop,” continued Sirdennis. “And we’ll give away a season pass as well and a bunch of tubing tickets and lift tickets, and many of the vendors and stores around us have given special prizes as well.”

The egg hunt takes some work to set up. Event Organizer and Ripley Tune and Supply Supervisor Susan Cristanelli works with sponsors to get donations and spends the days before coordinating where the eggs are hidden.

Cristanelli says the staff gets just as excited about the event as the community.

“It’s like, across the board, not just for the kids that come here, but the people who work here,” added Cristanelli. “It’s our fun day,”

The hunt begins at 10 a.m.

