Michigan Tech shutout against Penn State in Allentown Regional

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Huskies season came to an end after losing to Penn State in the NCAA Tournament Allentown Regional.

The Nittany Lions found the net fast in the first scoring withing the first three minutes. Tyler Paquette found the net to get the Lions the 1-0 lead in the first period. Penn State didn’t stop their adding three more goals in the second period for a 4-0 lead. Jarod Crespo, Ashton Calder, Christian Berger all found the net for the Nittany Lions.

In the third the Huskies had some opportunities but could not find the back of the net. Penn State added four more goals and the Nittany Lions skated their way to an 8-0 shutout victory, the largest in NCAA history. All eight Nittany Lions goals were scored by different players. Kevin Wall, Chase McLane, Connor McMenamin, and Ryan Kirwan all scored in the third period.

The Huskies have now been shutout in their last six periods of play. Michigan Tech’s Goalie Blake Pietila had 27 saves, but it was not enough as Michigan Tech ends the season 24-11-4 and will took bounce back next season.

None of the CCHA teams in the NCAA tournament scored as Minnesota state fell 4-0 against St. Cloud State on Thursday.

