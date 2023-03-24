Michigan State falls to Kansas State in Sweet Sixteen overtime thriller

NEW YORK (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans’ season is over.

The Spartans fell to Kansas State in the Sweet 16, 98-93 in overtime.

Wildcat Guard Markquis Nowell scored a tournament record 19 assists, along with 20 points, including a layup to seal it at the final buzzer.

This is a developing story. Stay with WILX for updates from New York.

