Michigan State falls to Kansas State in Sweet Sixteen overtime thriller

The Michigan State Spartans’ season is over
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard brings the ball up court in the second half of a Sweet 16...
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard brings the ball up court in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Kansas Statein the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans’ season is over.

The Spartans fell to Kansas State in the Sweet 16, 98-93 in overtime.

Wildcat Guard Markquis Nowell scored a tournament record 19 assists, along with 20 points, including a layup to seal it at the final buzzer.

This is a developing story. Stay with WILX for updates from New York.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GoFundMe will go towards funeral expenses and supporting Possi's wife and two children.
Delta County community supports family of man killed in car fire
Mugshot of Curtis Contois, stabbing suspect.
Marquette man arrested for deadly stabbing in 2021 found competent to stand trial
FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash
The Marquette County Board of Commissioners met this afternoon to discuss the rebranding of...
Marquette County Board of Commissioners approves airport rebrand
Strega Nonna sign.
Strega Nonna is open and ready for business in Negaunee

Latest News

Munising’s Trevor Nolan (5) protects the ball while Cardinal Mooney’s Dominic Cattivera defends.
Munising boys advance to first MHSAA Final
Michigan Tech Huskies Hockey Team
MTU to Face Penn State, Mustangs prepare for State Semi-Final and Hockey All-State nods
SISSOKO
Mady Sissoko: The Michigan State star who plays for a bigger cause
Mady Sissoko
Mady Sissoko: The Michigan State star who plays for a bigger cause