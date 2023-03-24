Marquette Police Department receives grant from Walmart

Marquette chief of police says they’re very fortunate to be able to better prepare their officers for active violence due to this grant.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police applied for a local community grant through Walmart.

They’ve received $3,500 to be put towards their department. The police will be using the money to purchase some active violence training equipment.

Marquette chief of police says they’re very fortunate to be able to better prepare their officers due to this grant.

“You know, any kind of active violence like in a school or hospital or any kind of setting like that,” said Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim. “It’s stuff we train quite often for, but with this grant and the funding they provide we’re able to upgrade our equipment and have the officers better prepared.”

The Marquette Police chief wants to restate how thankful they are to have been given this grant, and how much it will benefit the community.

