Marquette Planning Commission reviews master plan survey data

The Master Plan is the guiding document for the city and how it is going to be developed over the next coming years.
The Marquette City Planning Commission conducted a special meeting this evening to discuss the...
The Marquette City Planning Commission conducted a special meeting this evening to discuss the Community Master Plan Renewal Project.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s new master plan has taken a step forward.

The Marquette City Planning Commission conducted a special meeting Thursday evening to discuss the Community Master Plan Renewal Project. Planning firm Beckett & Raeder presented the data from the January online survey, the February listening sessions and the open house that happened last month.

A planning commissioner says the results show community members want to see a focus on housing issues and the accessibility of Marquette during the winter.

“Getting it to be walkable during the winter is going to be the biggest lift,” said Aaron Andres, Marquette City Planning Commissioner. “Transportation during the winter in my opinion is going to be big because of being a wheelchair user myself. It’s very important to have accessibility in all seasons.”

Beckett & Raeder says the results of the now-closed March online survey will be analyzed next week.

