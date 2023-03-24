Marquette Office of Arts and Culture to host State of the Arts advocacy event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A social and informational arts advocacy event is coming to Marquette next week.

The City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture is hosting the State of the Arts. Attendees will learn how to better advocate for art and network with community members and organizations. The State of the Arts will include a short presentation that outlines the initiatives and resources the city of Marquette provides to support local artists. Organizers invite anyone who has a vested interest in local arts and culture to attend the event.

Organizers say the event will give people a chance to discuss how to support artists in Marquette.

“It’s an opportunity for groups to tell us how they’re doing,” said Tiina Morin, Marquette Arts and Culture manager. “What are the challenges they’re facing? What are some of the visions they have for Marquette? How as a community can we work together, partner, share resources to improve upon arts and culture and make it better?”

The State of the Arts will be at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. on March 30 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

