Search for Ian Goldi is still ongoing

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD) has been following an investigation into the disappearance of a 39-year-old man Ian Clinton Goldi.

Goldi was last seen on January 29 at the Quality Inn of Escanaba.

The Iron Mountain Police & Fire Department Director, Ed Mattson, says they have done all of the leg work that they can. Now, they said it would be helpful to get that last bit of information from someone that might possibly know where he is.

“We all hope the family hopes that he comes home, He’s not the kind who would disappear from Family for this long of a period of time,” said Mattson. “It’s very concerning to us, and his family and we want to make sure we can figure out exactly where he is, and it would be great to bring him home.”

The IMPD says, at this point, they don’t suspect foul play, though they still don’t have enough answerers. The department also said if you have any information about Goldi’s whereabouts, please contact 906-774-1234.

