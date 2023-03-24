Houghton City Council approves plan to tackle multiple city road paving projects during summer

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Several city roads and streets will be paved this summer in a plan approved by the Houghton city council.

This was determined at Wednesday’s regular city council meeting.

According to Houghton City Manager Eric Waara, these projects will begin after remaining construction is wrapped up on College Ave. in early summer.

“We didn’t pave a lot of roads last year,” said Waara, “And we held onto the money for this year so we could use an economy scale to do a larger paving project.”

Examples include Razorback Dr. running alongside Houghton’s Walmart, the curved downward section of Isle Royale St. connecting Shelden and Montezuma Avenues and Gundlach Road beside Houghton’s middle and high school.

Waara also said each project will not be long-term.

“A lot of the work that we’re doing is short-term,” continued Waara. “They’re going to crush and shape the street one day, might be there as gravel and they’ll come back and pave it type of thing. It’s not that real long-term work that drives people crazy.”

Waara said certain projects will be prioritized, such as Gundlach Road for the upcoming school year.

As such, some projects will also carry into the fall.

“It’s all planned out so it’s not going to cause that disruption when people are trying to get back and forth to school,” added Waara. “But out in the neighborhoods, that work might be on into the fall a little bit.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.