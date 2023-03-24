Having technology troubles? Attend the ‘Bring Your Own Device’ workshop

Fix any technical bugs and figure out how to better use your devices
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Get all of your technology questions answered at the ‘B.Y.O.D’ Bring Your Own Device Workshop.

This four-hour event will be Saturday, March 25th from 12-4pm. It will be located at Cricket Wireless 3111 US 41 in Marquette Township.

Director of Check Point Saved, Brad Werling, joined Pavlina Osta in studio to talk about the event and what you can expect.

