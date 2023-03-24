Gov. Whitmer grants $106,000 for 2 UP lighthouse rehabilitation initiatives

Rock of Ages Lighthouse
Rock of Ages Lighthouse(Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society Volunteer)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that two historic Michigan lighthouses will receive preservation grants, and both are located in the U.P.

The Rock of Ages Lighthouse and the Eagle Harbor Lighthouse were granted $106,000 in Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program (MLAP) grants from the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).

The Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society will hire a contractor to rehabilitate the 132-foot-tall lighthouse by cleaning and painting the exterior. Situated on a tiny island of rock three miles off the coast of Isle Royale, Rock of Ages Lighthouse was last painted in 1985. This is the first MLAP grant award to Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society.

The Keweenaw County Historical Society will hire a contractor to rehabilitate the tower of the Eagle Harbor Lighthouse. Proposed work will include replacement of deteriorated brick and selective repointing of the tower, repairing damaged plaster on the tower interior, roof and wall water diversion, and deck and lantern room repair. Since 2000, this is the fifth MLAP grant award to Keweenaw County Historical Society.

Funding for this program comes from the sale of specialty Save Our Lights license plates available from the Michigan Secretary of State. To date, the Michigan SHPO has awarded nearly $2.9 million in matching funds to help rehabilitate and preserve lighthouses for tourists and residents alike to explore and appreciate.

“The historic lighthouses lining our freshwater shoreline—the longest in the world—are part of the splendor of Pure Michigan,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I am proud that we are making an investment today to preserve these structures, reminding us of our past and encouraging us to move towards the light.”

To learn more about lighthouse preservation in Michigan, visit http://www.michigan.gov/saveourlights.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man accused of killing former Lake Linden resident in Arizona headed to trial
Munising’s Trevor Nolan (5) protects the ball while Cardinal Mooney’s Dominic Cattivera defends.
Munising boys advance to first MHSAA Final
Michigan House passes safe gun storage proposal
Hancock High School (file)
Hancock School Board will reevaluate decision to dissolve co-op hockey team at April board meeting
The new logo will be revealed in the next few months and the next steps will follow after.
Sawyer International Airport rebranding first step in new economic development

Latest News

Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Health experts to conduct hazard study of Billerud Mill workers amid growing numbers of lung infections
State of the Arts
Marquette Office of Arts and Culture to host State of the Arts advocacy event
Elements of Taste fundraiser poster
Dancing With Our Stars’ Team DIGS to host ‘Elements of Taste’ fundraiser
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library prepares to open seed library
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library prepares to open seed library