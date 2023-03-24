Gorgeous spring day then clouds return with snow for some this weekend

High pressure dominates today giving us enjoyable spring conditions. Then an area of low pressure will pass through the Lower Peninsula tomorrow. This will bring wet heavy snow to the Northern Lower and some wet snow to the eastern U.P. It starts at midday and through the early evening. Plan on wet conditions in those areas.

Today: Sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 40s west/central, upper 30sast

Saturday: Cloudy with snow east and breezy

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Isolated snow showers and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

