Gorgeous spring day then clouds return with snow for some this weekend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure dominates today giving us enjoyable spring conditions. Then an area of low pressure will pass through the Lower Peninsula tomorrow. This will bring wet heavy snow to the Northern Lower and some wet snow to the eastern U.P. It starts at midday and through the early evening. Plan on wet conditions in those areas.

Today: Sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 40s west/central, upper 30sast

Saturday: Cloudy with snow east and breezy

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Isolated snow showers and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man accused of killing former Lake Linden resident in Arizona headed to trial
Munising’s Trevor Nolan (5) protects the ball while Cardinal Mooney’s Dominic Cattivera defends.
Munising boys advance to first MHSAA Final
Michigan House passes safe gun storage proposal
Hancock High School (file)
Hancock School Board will reevaluate decision to dissolve co-op hockey team at April board meeting
Glenn Andrews
Family, friends celebrate the life of Glenn Andrews

Latest News

sunny
A gorgeous spring day is on tap
Chilly overnight before mild spring sunshine Friday
Sunny spring sequel for Friday before snow chances move in Saturday.
Chilly overnight before mild spring sunshine Friday
sunshine
Sunshine for a couple of days then some weekend snow