Gladstone restaurant hosts fundraiser for local family

The Dewdrop Family Restaurant is putting on a fundraiser to help the family of Cole Possi, the victim of the car fire from March 17.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When tragedy strikes, U.P. communities come together to help in any way they can.

The Dewdrop Family Restaurant is putting on a fundraiser to help the family of Cole Possi. They are selling homemade cake pops, raffling off baskets made by the staff and accepting monetary donations as well.

Possi was the victim of a car fire on March 17. Dewdrop’s owner says the community comes together in times of need.

“The kindness and the love that so many people around here have, even if they don’t know you,” said Amanda Phillips, Dewdrop Family Restaurant owner. “We just try ever since then to give back as much as we can, and it’s an honor to be able to host this event. My staff and their hearts, just putting everything they have into giving back.”

Baskets will be raffled off on April 14 and you have until then to enter the raffle. The Dewdrop restaurant will also be donating a portion of their proceeds from that day to the Possi family.

