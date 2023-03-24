DNR reminds ice fishers to remove shanties

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the start of spring, the weather is getting warmer. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds everyone to get their ice shanties off the ice.

All long-term ice fishing shanties in the UP must be removed from the ice by March 31. The DNR recommends owners go out early so there is plenty of time to remove the shanties safely. With some seeing recent rainfall, many shanties are frozen to the ice.

Although long term shanties have to be removed, the DNR said ice fishing can continue.

“You can still go out and fish. You know, day fish, bring your portable shanties out there,” said DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin. “You just have to bring them in at the end of the day. So, there’s still good fishing opportunities left.”

Owners of shanties that fall through after the deadline could face fines or jail time.

