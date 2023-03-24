Dancing With Our Stars’ Team DIGS to host ‘Elements of Taste’ fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Dancing With Our Stars couple is hosting a fundraiser in April.

Team DIGS will host Elements of Taste on April 29. It’s a six-course roaming dinner where 12 Marquette chefs and mixologists will be paired together to create dishes and cocktails. There will also be live music, a DJ, a silent auction and bucket raffles.

All proceeds from the event will go to the U.P. Hospice Foundation.

“It’s awesome to know that when you’re putting on a fundraiser, 100% of everything is going straight to the goal of what you’re fundraising for,” said Patrick Digneit, DIGS co-owner. “In this case, we’re doing it for the U.P. Hospice Foundation. We’re hoping to raise $10,000 that night and really put it forward.”

Elements of Taste will be Saturday, April 29 at 6 p.m. in the Masonic Building. Tickets are $75 per person and are available here.

