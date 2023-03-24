Breitung Township DPW fixes water leaks during rare string of leaks

By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Breitung Township Department of Public Works (DPW) has fixed three water leaks this week.

The DPW superintendent Jay Davis said this is extremely rare. Typically, he says they may only fix a handful in an entire year.

Davis said a leak can form when frost penetrates the ground or the age of the water system. Some pipes are more than 100 years old. The process of repairing can be time-consuming.

“Basically, you have to dig up where you are and then you need to identify the exact location of the leak. Sometimes that will require correlation to determine exactly where to dig. Once you get down there, you will be adding a repair band onto the water main itself,” Davis said.

Davis said all reported leaks have been repaired as of Thursday morning. He adds monthly bacteria testing ensures that the quality of residents’ drinking water remains excellent.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

