40 games, 29 teams, 3 days, 1 tournament: Spring Swing Invite back in action today

Softball takes over the Superior Dome from March 24-26
Upper Michigan Today's Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon pose with players and coaches from...
Upper Michigan Today's Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon pose with players and coaches from the Marquette, Negaunee, North Dickinson, and NMU club softball teams ahead of the Spring Swing Invite.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s a big weekend for sports in the Upper Peninsula!

The Munising Mustangs boys’ basketball team faces off against Marine City’s Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School for a state championship tomorrow.

Meantime, the Spring Swing Invite takes over the Superior Dome in Marquette.

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Marquette Senior High School, the hosting team of the tournament, to check out preparations ahead of the action-packed weekend.

Upper Michigan Today shares what's up in sports around Michigan LIVE from Marquette Senior High School.

The first game starts on Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Marquette Senior High School’s first game is at 6:00 p.m.

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at MSHS to check out preparations for the Spring Swing Invite.

North Dickinson High School will play its first softball game ever this weekend!

The team is brand new this season and is being led by Coach Rachel Conery.

For the first time ever, North Dickinson High School has a softball team. The girls are playing their first game at the Spring Swing Invite.

Negaunee High School is just one of 29 teams ready to bring the action before the Northern Michigan University club team faces Lake Superior State University in a doubleheader on Sunday.

Negaunee Miners are bringing the action to the Spring Swing Invite and NMU is closing out the tourney with a doubleheader on Sunday.

Admission into the Spring Swing is $5 for Friday, $10 for Saturday and Sunday, $15 for the whole weekend, and kids 8 and under get in free.

The tournament serves as the only fundraiser for the Marquette Senior High School softball program.

