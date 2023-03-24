40 games, 29 teams, 3 days, 1 tournament: Spring Swing Invite back in action today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s a big weekend for sports in the Upper Peninsula!

The Munising Mustangs boys’ basketball team faces off against Marine City’s Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School for a state championship tomorrow.

Meantime, the Spring Swing Invite takes over the Superior Dome in Marquette.

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Marquette Senior High School, the hosting team of the tournament, to check out preparations ahead of the action-packed weekend.

The first game starts on Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Marquette Senior High School’s first game is at 6:00 p.m.

North Dickinson High School will play its first softball game ever this weekend!

The team is brand new this season and is being led by Coach Rachel Conery.

Negaunee High School is just one of 29 teams ready to bring the action before the Northern Michigan University club team faces Lake Superior State University in a doubleheader on Sunday.

Admission into the Spring Swing is $5 for Friday, $10 for Saturday and Sunday, $15 for the whole weekend, and kids 8 and under get in free.

The tournament serves as the only fundraiser for the Marquette Senior High School softball program.

