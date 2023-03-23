Two Iron River businesses host ‘Fashion Faire’

A Bit of Whimsy and The Rose Quartz Cottage hosted the second annual “Fashion Faire” for more than 100 women.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Iron River businesses invited the public in for a night of fashion and food. A Bit of Whimsy and The Rose Quartz Cottage are both women’s clothing stores located on Genesee Street in Iron River. On Wednesday night, the two owners hosted the second annual “Fashion Faire” for more than 100 women.

“The ladies here in Iron River really look forward to this,” said Jeanine Garcia, A Bit of Whimsy owner. “By the time you get to the end of March, it is cabin fever and time to get out and do something.”

The event took place at Young’s in Iron River. The women who signed up received a dinner and a fashion show, showcasing brand-new spring attire for sale.

“We tried to pick out things that would be good for the girls wearing them, but we then also picked a combination of different things,” said Patricia Buck, Rose Quartz Cottage owner. “Some wore shorts, some wore fancier clothes.”

Buck said choosing an outfit can be difficult for many people, but it is all about what makes you happy and comfortable.

“It’s all about fun,” Buck said. “It is what makes you happy.”

Each store primarily focuses on clothing but also offers accessories. Garcia said the demand for the fashion faire has been very high.

“Really, Rose Quartz Cottage and me are one of the only shops that have clothing,” Garcia said. “To be able to get out and add a few new pieces, maybe a pair of earrings or bag, something to spruce up your wardrobe for spring. You can enjoy time with friends, fellowship and just being together.”

Buck and Garcia said the evening was a success and they already look forward to hosting it again next year.

