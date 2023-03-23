Sunshine for a couple of days then some weekend snow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High-pressure moves in today. This will cause clouds to gradually clear during the day. The sunshine sticks around through tomorrow. Then, an area of low pressure will move through the Lower Peninsula on Saturday. Heavy accumulating snow will spread into the central and eastern half of the U.P. by midday through the afternoon. This will cause sloppy travel conditions! Stay tuned for updates.

Today: Breezy and becoming sunny

>Highs: Low 30s west, upper 30s to low 40s central, and low 30s east

Friday: Sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with heavy snow in the central and east

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Clouds gradually clearing with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid-30s

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers and mixed precipitation

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

