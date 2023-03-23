Munising boys advance to first MHSAA Final

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Mustangs boys basketball team is going to its first-ever MHSAA Final.

In Thursday evening’s Division 4 state semifinal game, Munising (26-1) won 55-44 over Marine City Cardinal Mooney (16-12).

The Mustangs will play for a state title at 10:00 a.m. eastern time Saturday at the Breslin Center against Frankfort (18-8) or Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian (21-6). Those teams are playing in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Saturday’s game will be shown on Bally Sports Detroit.

Coach Terry Kienitz had the Mustangs in the program’s first semifinal since 1954. Munising led 27-13 at halftime. Cardinal Mooney cut Munising’s lead to three points in the third quarter, but the Mustangs finished strong. Senior Kane Nebel scored 21 points, with 15 coming in the second half.

The Mustangs have now won 15 straight games since losing a four-point game to Brimley on Jan. 17 - Munising’s only loss on the season.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.