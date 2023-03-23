MSHDA continues to create Central UP housing plan as part of statewide effort

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) is continuing its work to address housing concerns in the U.P.

The organization held a meeting Thursday afternoon with regional businesses and nonprofits focusing on housing in the Central U.P.

Its goal is to identify one organization that can lead efforts in the region. It is part of a larger state initiative to tackle issues with housing and create more housing opportunities.

On Thursday, the group participated in brainstorming sessions to come up with new ideas and focus areas.

“We are taking a regional focus on those issues and then looking at what organization may best lead the regional housing initiative into the future and be able to inform regional issues with any update to the state housing plan,” Central Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Executive Director Dotty LaJoye said.

MSHDA is holding another meeting in Sault St. Marie Friday. To learn more about MSHDA or what goals it is hoping to accomplish, visit its website.

