Michigan State Police holds active shooter training in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Federal Bureau of Investigation data will show that there has been a rise in active shooters in the U.S. since 2020.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) department has a training that is designed to prepare officers for an active shooter. MSP Detective Sergeant Nichole Dyson participated for the first time Thursday.

She said before this hands-on training started at the former Marquette General Hospital, she was ready to get active.

“It’s going to be good to learn what I need to change up in my vehicle and everything like that and be prepared for everything that could happen,” said Dyson.

This training started on Monday and goes until Friday. MSP 8th District Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said this training is full of learning.

“Preparing our troopers that are out on the road on how to stop the threat when an active shooter situation comes in--specifically big buildings, school systems, stuff like that,” said Giannunzio. “We don’t want to see that happen in our area, so we especially train our troopers.”

Giannunzio said this training put 30 U.P. law enforcement professionals through active shooting scenarios.

“We’ve seen those across the country where law enforcement maybe wasn’t prepared as they should have been,” said Giannunzio. “So, we want to make sure that we’re ahead of that and if the call comes in where there’s a mass shooting taking place, we are ready to go in and take care of it right away.”

After each of the six scenarios Thursday, law enforcement got in groups and discussed with instructors what they did right or wrong. Instructors said the training’s last day is Friday, and they say it will be the busiest session this week.

