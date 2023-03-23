Meat Freaks Jerky Club offers Yooper Box

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A jerky subscription box is sending its love to the U.P.

Meat Freaks Jerky Club sends a box of jerky made in small batches to your house every month. Its owner, Jason Cimarelli, moved from Iron River to California eight years ago. Cimarelli is currently offering a special-edition Yooper Box. There are two boxes available. One includes jerky and a decorated box. The other also features fishing lures and other Yooper-related surprises. 50% of profits from the Yooper Box will go to Courage Incorporated.

Cimarelli says he wants to give back to his community.

“When it comes to giving back, I want to give back to the U.P.,” said Cimarelli. “I miss home so much. That’s where I want it. I want it to be able to help people in the U.P. because I came out here and I had some success.”

