Lee Marana named by Gov. Whitmer to Health IT Commission

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lee Marana, of Marquette, has been named to the Health IT Commission by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Marana is the manager of health information exchange and informatics at Upper Peninsula Managed Care, LLC. He is also an adjunct professor of Health informatics at the University of Denver and president of the Michigan Healthcare Information Management Systems Society.

Marana has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a Master of Business Administration from Michigan Technological University.

The term commences March 23, 2023, and expires August 3, 2026.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GoFundMe will go towards funeral expenses and supporting Possi's wife and two children.
Delta County community supports family of man killed in car fire
Mugshot of Curtis Contois, stabbing suspect.
Marquette man arrested for deadly stabbing in 2021 found competent to stand trial
FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash
The Marquette County Board of Commissioners met this afternoon to discuss the rebranding of...
Marquette County Board of Commissioners approves airport rebrand
Strega Nonna sign.
Strega Nonna is open and ready for business in Negaunee

Latest News

Sunny spring sequel for Friday before snow chances move in Saturday.
Chilly overnight before mild spring sunshine Friday
Meat Freaks Jerky Club Yooper Box
Meat Freaks Jerky Club offers Yooper Box
Police lights.
Pretrial conference adjourned for UP contractor charged with defrauding clients
Elliot Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Jacques Bourdeau, who is originally from Lake...
Man accused of killing former Lake Linden resident in Arizona headed to trial