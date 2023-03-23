Lee Marana named by Gov. Whitmer to Health IT Commission

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lee Marana, of Marquette, has been named to the Health IT Commission by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Marana is the manager of health information exchange and informatics at Upper Peninsula Managed Care, LLC. He is also an adjunct professor of Health informatics at the University of Denver and president of the Michigan Healthcare Information Management Systems Society.

Marana has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a Master of Business Administration from Michigan Technological University.

The term commences March 23, 2023, and expires August 3, 2026.

