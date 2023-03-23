Kingsford High School juniors learn about the reality of adulthood

By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A dose of reality, students learned the cost of adulthood during a financial reality tour Thursday. Juniors at Kingsford High School saw first-hand the cost-of-living Thursday. Students participated in the second annual “Financial Reality Tour,” where they learned about what their dreams may cost.

“I learned that I would have to get a second job,” said Julia Bradley, Kingsford HS Junior. “I learned that the things I love to do are I love to travel and I want to have a pet. That obviously costs a lot.”

Bradley said she is interested in becoming a music teacher. Students picked a career and salary and slowly saw that monthly income disappear as they navigated through different expenses.

“It really gives them a dose of reality of what the real world is about,” said Russell Cassin, First National Bank president. “For these kids, it is a really ‘a ha’ moment. It is exciting for them to learn and see that they need to save more.”

The Iron Mountain-Kingsford Kiwanis Club hosted the event. After participating in Thursday’s activity, Bradley said it provides perspective on money.

“I understand in my family how things are budgeted now,” Bradley said.

Students also learned about education requirements and what they need to achieve to get their dream job. Kingsford junior Alayna Brabec said she wants to become a forensic chemist.

“I learned that it actually pays a lot more than I thought it would and there are a lot of opportunities in that field,” Brabec said.

Brabec said what surprised her the most was the out-of-work expenses.

“I want to have kids and I learned that child care costs are very high,” Brabec said. “Groceries were higher than I expected too.”

Community presenters said they want to show the students their entire lives are still ahead.

“We talked a lot with the kids about the importance of education, the importance of working hard, and the importance of making good decisions and how those decisions will impact your future,” said Grant Carlson, Mouw & Celello attorney.

Organizers said they look forward to expanding the program in the future.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

