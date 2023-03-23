Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library prepares to open seed library

A volunteer seed sorter sorts seeds
A volunteer seed sorter sorts seeds(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library (ICPL) is getting a new seed library.

The library recently received a large seed donation from Partridge Creek Farms. Before the seeds are ready to be checked out, they have to be sorted and labeled. The library enlisted the help of volunteers to get the job done. Every Thursday until the seed library opens, ICPL will host a seed sorting event.

Organizers say the library will assist the community with food scarcity while taking care of the Earth as well.

“I really wanted to help the community with food scarcity and help them to be able to better take care of themselves,” said Heidi Silverstone, library assistant. “I think it’s just really fun and it’s really interesting and it’s a way to give back to our planet, as well.”

The ICPL Seed Library will open on Earth Day, April 22.

