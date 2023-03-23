Ice skating show to return to Iron Mountain this weekend

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, a long-time ice-skating show returns. The Iron Mountain Skating Club has hosted an ice-skating show for the last 30 years.

More than 60 skaters between the ages of three and 18 will perform. The event will feature dances, tricks and jumps.

“I’m doing about five numbers,” said Paige Janousek, an 18-year-old ice skater. “I’m going to be doing big jumps, cool spins, really excited.”

Many skaters and teachers have been in the program for more than a decade.

“My parents encouraged me to do it and it just stuck for the past 15 years,” said Ellyce Doenier, an 18-year-old ice skater. “I’ve loved it.”

The shows are Saturday at 1 p.m. CT and 6 p.m. CT and Sunday at 2 p.m. CT at the Mountain View Ice Arena. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and children under five are free.

