Geoff and Jon’s Vinyl Record Show kicks off at Ore Dock Brewing Co. today

Happening Thursday - Sunday from open - close
Tia Trudgeon holds up two records she found at Geoff and Jon's Vinyl Record Show.
Tia Trudgeon holds up two records she found at Geoff and Jon's Vinyl Record Show.(wluc)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A vinyl record show in Marquette is celebrating a milestone this weekend.

Geoff and Jon’s Vinyl Record Show is back at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. for its tenth year.

What started as one table of five boxes of records is now a show of 10,000+ records, t-shirts, books, CDs, and more.

You can stop by the Ore Dock Brewing Co. Thursday through Sunday from noon to 11:00 p.m. to shop the sale.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to organizer Jon Teichman about his growing collection.

Geoff and Jon's Vinyl Record Show is celebrating 10 years this weekend at the Ore Dock Brewing Company

Teichman says his sale will have a little something for everyone, from old underground tunes to recent Grammy-winning hits.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Jon Teichman about trending music and what you can find at Geoff and Jon's Record Show.

The Ore Dock Brewing Co. is located at 114 W, Spring St., Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GoFundMe will go towards funeral expenses and supporting Possi's wife and two children.
Delta County community supports family of man killed in car fire
Mugshot of Curtis Contois, stabbing suspect.
Marquette man arrested for deadly stabbing in 2021 found competent to stand trial
FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash
The Marquette County Board of Commissioners met this afternoon to discuss the rebranding of...
Marquette County Board of Commissioners approves airport rebrand
Strega Nonna sign.
Strega Nonna is open and ready for business in Negaunee

Latest News

Hancock High School (file)
Hancock School Board will reevaluate decision to dissolve co-op hockey team at April board meeting
UMT's Tia Trudgeon talks to TV6's Assignment Editors Catherine Lightfoot and Shannon Konoske...
How TV6 Investigates comes together
Noelle Polakowski and Nick LeMire, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, UP...
Residency destinations revealed on Match Day
Jill Grundstrom and Linday Hemmila join Pavlina Osta in studio to talk about Dancing with Our...
Dancing with our stars Marquette County style tickets on sale now