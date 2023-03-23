Geoff and Jon’s Vinyl Record Show kicks off at Ore Dock Brewing Co. today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A vinyl record show in Marquette is celebrating a milestone this weekend.

Geoff and Jon’s Vinyl Record Show is back at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. for its tenth year.

What started as one table of five boxes of records is now a show of 10,000+ records, t-shirts, books, CDs, and more.

You can stop by the Ore Dock Brewing Co. Thursday through Sunday from noon to 11:00 p.m. to shop the sale.

Teichman says his sale will have a little something for everyone, from old underground tunes to recent Grammy-winning hits.

The Ore Dock Brewing Co. is located at 114 W, Spring St., Marquette.

