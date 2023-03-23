First ship of the season leaves Port of Duluth-Superior

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lee A. Tregurtha sounded the first horn of 2023 as it passed beneath the Aerial Lift Bridge just after 9:00am on March 23.

The Tregurtha is headed for the port of Marquette, Michigan.

It is the first cargo ship to leave the Duluth - Superior Harbor this year.

The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System navigation season begins in full with the Soo Locks’ scheduled opening just after midnight Friday going into Saturday.

