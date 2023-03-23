First ship of the season leaves Port of Duluth-Superior

The Tregurtha is heading for the port of Marquette, Michigan
Lee A. Tregurtha is the first ship of the 2023 season to leave the Port of Duluth-Superior.
Lee A. Tregurtha is the first ship of the 2023 season to leave the Port of Duluth-Superior.(KBJR)
By Matt McConico
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lee A. Tregurtha sounded the first horn of 2023 as it passed beneath the Aerial Lift Bridge just after 9:00am on March 23.

The Tregurtha is headed for the port of Marquette, Michigan.

It is the first cargo ship to leave the Duluth - Superior Harbor this year.

The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System navigation season begins in full with the Soo Locks’ scheduled opening just after midnight Friday going into Saturday.

Northern News Now will have team coverage of our shipping industry this week.

Thursday Robb Coles is covering the starting of the season in Duluth - Superior Harbor.

Peter Kvietkauskas is getting exclusive access to the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan seeing how ships leaving Duluth can make it to the Atlantic Ocean.

You can see Peter’s stories Thursday & Friday.

