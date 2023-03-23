Dick Van Dyke suffers minor injuries in car crash

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.
Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.

Police in Malibu, California, say the 97-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Van Dyke’s silver Lexus had crashed into a gate.

Van Dyke starred in the classic children’s films “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Mary Poppins.”

Last month he became the oldest contestant ever to appear on Fox’s singing contest “The Masked Singer.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GoFundMe will go towards funeral expenses and supporting Possi's wife and two children.
Delta County community supports family of man killed in car fire
FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash
Damage from a fire on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township, March 5, 2023.
UPDATE: Ishpeming Township man dies of injuries sustained in house fire
Michigan State Police logo.
UPDATE: MSP identifies kayaker found dead in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
The Marquette County Board of Commissioners met this afternoon to discuss the rebranding of...
Marquette County Board of Commissioners approves airport rebrand

Latest News

A Bit of Whimsy and The Rose Quartz Cottage hosted the second annual “Fashion Faire” for more...
Two Iron River businesses host ‘Fashion Faire’
A dog who was found in a crate by a dumpster has died.
Emaciated dog found abandoned in crate near dumpster dies
FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in...
Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect