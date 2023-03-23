Dancing with our stars Marquette County style tickets on sale now

Get your tickets before they sell out!
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time to get all dolled up and vote for your favorite dancing stars! Dancing with Our Stars Marquette County Style is a two-night event with the opening night being Wednesday, May 24th. The final show and winners will be announced Thursday, May 25th.

The fundraiser will benefit the U.P. Hospice Foundation and its programs with 100% of proceeds being donated back to Hospice patients and their families.

Opening night still has seats available Section 1 - $45 Section 2 - $35 Section 3 - $25

For tickets call 906-225-4545. Leave your name, phone number, ticket request, and call time. Your call will be returned in the order it was received to finalize your purchase.

To learn more about the event click here

