County firefighter dies after training exercise

Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.(Bartow County)
By Talgat Almanov and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia firefighter has died after a training exercise.

According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighter Matthew Smith died Tuesday afternoon after suffering a medical episode during a training exercise last Thursday.

The department stated that it is with heavy hearts that it shares the news of the passing of one of its own.

“Please keep the Smith family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time,” the department shared.

Funeral arrangements for Smith were not immediately released.

Officials did not say how long Smith worked for Bartow County.

Copyright 2023 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GoFundMe will go towards funeral expenses and supporting Possi's wife and two children.
Delta County community supports family of man killed in car fire
FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash
Damage from a fire on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township, March 5, 2023.
UPDATE: Ishpeming Township man dies of injuries sustained in house fire
Michigan State Police logo.
UPDATE: MSP identifies kayaker found dead in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
The Marquette County Board of Commissioners met this afternoon to discuss the rebranding of...
Marquette County Board of Commissioners approves airport rebrand

Latest News

A Bit of Whimsy and The Rose Quartz Cottage hosted the second annual “Fashion Faire” for more...
Two Iron River businesses host ‘Fashion Faire’
Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.
Dick Van Dyke suffers minor injuries in car crash
A dog who was found in a crate by a dumpster has died.
Emaciated dog found abandoned in crate near dumpster dies
FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in...
Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect