College students say they are struggling with stress, study says

FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.
FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some U.S. college students say they’re having trouble coping with their class loads.

According to a study from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation, two out of every five undergraduates say they often have emotional stress issues.

More than 40% of those who responded say they thought about dropping out of school because of their problems.

Researchers also say that the number of college students who say they suffer from anxiety and depression has been on the rise for years and that it’s been increasing more steadily since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings are based on 12,000 men and women who had yet to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GoFundMe will go towards funeral expenses and supporting Possi's wife and two children.
Delta County community supports family of man killed in car fire
Mugshot of Curtis Contois, stabbing suspect.
Marquette man arrested for deadly stabbing in 2021 found competent to stand trial
FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash
The Marquette County Board of Commissioners met this afternoon to discuss the rebranding of...
Marquette County Board of Commissioners approves airport rebrand
Strega Nonna sign.
Strega Nonna is open and ready for business in Negaunee

Latest News

Kairsten Watson, the mother of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan, talks about the slaying.
Mother of child killed on what her daughter could have been thinking
A boy rescued from a sewer describes the "scary" experience.
Boy rescued from a sewer describes 'scary' experience
The 911 call from the boys who got stuck in the Staten Island sewer system.
Boys stuck in sewer call 911
Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell...
March Madness: Sweet 16 begins from NYC to Las Vegas
Jill Grundstrom and Linday Hemmila join Pavlina Osta in studio to talk about Dancing with Our...
Dancing with our stars Marquette County style tickets on sale now